SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews put out a fire that started in the kitchen of Alamo Cafe at Highway 281 and San Pedro early Thursday morning.

The fire started just after midnight. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the roof.

They were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, but smoke filled the building. No one was hurt in the fire.

Food inspectors have been called out to the restaurant. There is no word yet on the extent of the damage or when the restaurant will reopen.