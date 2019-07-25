SAN ANTONIO — July 24 marks the birthday of a missing grandmother who would have turned 72 years old surrounded by loved ones.

Pauline Diaz has been missing for nearly nine years, having vanished after her shift at the H-E-B on Southeast Military and Goliad on Dec. 7, 2010.

Her family, including daughter Juanita Diaz, is still hoping she's alive.

"I love you," Diaz said. "And I am not going to give up on you. I am going to keep searching for you."

Pauline Diaz made tortillas at the H-E-B and had worked there for about five years..

"We are not giving up," her daughter said. "We are going to keep going until we get our answers."

Pauline's truck was found with her belongings near her home in Wilson County, but to this day there has been no sign of the loving grandmother. Victoria Ayala was just 13 years old when her grandma disappeared.

"I am never going to give up on her," she said. "I miss my best friend. And if you have some sort of heart deep down inside of you, you will speak up because our family is broken."

Authorities say Diaz's estranged husband, Pedro Ruiz, is a person of interest in the case.

The last big break was a search in his backyard last year.

"All they claim that they dug up was a pig's skull," Juanita said.

On Wednesday, her birthday, family and friends met up where Diaz was last seen. They prayed for answers and justice.

"I will keep searching for you until we get out answers until we find you," Juanita said. "You are not alone. I love you."

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said Ruiz is still a person of interest in the case, adding there have been no new developments. The Criminal Division Unit with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is helping out on the case as well.

Please contact (210)335-6070 or email tips to BCSOTIPS@bexar.org if you have any information.