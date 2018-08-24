Teachers armed with guns is a controversial issue back in the spotlight after a New York Times report indicated that U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is open to schools using federal money to buy guns for teachers.

It’s an issue that hits home in Medina, where teachers have the right to bear arms on school grounds if they are approved by the school board.

"Our kids are our treasure, so whatever it takes, we are going to do. To protect our treasure is worth it," Medina School Board President Andy Lautzenheiser said.

He would not say whether teachers are currently armed at district schools but said that if teachers have volunteered to be armed, they have presented their training and provide their own gun.

"If he or she is weaponized, it is in a lockbox in the classroom with no access to anyone but that person," Lautzenheiser said.

The New York Times reports that the U.S. Department of Education is eyeing the Student Support and Academic Enrichment grants because it makes no mention of prohibiting weapons from being purchased. The loophole would give Secretary DeVos the authority to approve any plans that would grant funding to states to purchase guns and pay for training unless Congress decides that the law needs to be changed.

Lautzenheiser says that if federal funding was granted, teachers would be better prepared.

"Federally funded would be fine. The more training they have, the better. You don't want people in there that aren't fully trained," Lautzenheiser said.

The grant program is aimed for educational use, but some say putting guns in schools fits the bill by protecting children in schools.

"What is more important, that you have a brand new box of crayons or that your kid comes home from school alive?" said Terri Rose, a business owner in Medina who added that armed teachers are necessary. "My husband is a deputy and the closest office is actually in Bandera, over on Highway 173, so if there is a 9-1-1 call, if there is an active shooter, it's going to take some time.”

According to Lautzenheiser, the school board is currently working on a new policy to help fund more training for armed teachers and that could potentially pay for their guns.

