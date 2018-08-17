SAN ANTONIO - Many students are beginning to move into the University of Texas at San Antonio, which means campus and traffic will be even busier over the next few days.

Friday marks the start of Roadrunner Days, a 9-day celebration where students take part in activities and get excited for the academic year. More than 4,300 students will be settling into residence halls.

For the first time, UTSA is offering a first-generation college student "living and learning community" in Alvarez Hall. It is expected to help these students connect with peers who can relate to their experiences.

The university expects that nearly half of its students will be the first in their families to graduate college.

