NISD to name newest high school after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

SAN ANTONIO — A new high school in San Antonio will bear the name of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Eighth grade students who may attend the school, which is scheduled to open in 2022, wrote essays to provide input on the name. According to a release from the Northside Independent School District, the board of trustees voted to name the school after Sotomayor, the first Hispanic person and third woman to serve on the country's highest court.

"During her tenure, she has been identified with concern for the rights of defendants, calls for reform of the criminal justice system, and making impassioned dissents on issues of race, gender, and ethnic identity, a release from the district said.

“We are excited to name our next high school for someone who can serve as a wonderful role model to our students and staff,” says Board President Dr. Carol Harle.