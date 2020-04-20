SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District is offering free WiFi to its students.
According to a spokesperson with the district, WiFi access points will be available at all of the district's elementary school campuses.
Students will be able to access the internet daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
The access points are being installed at each campus in phases and will be available near the front parking lot of the schools.
District-owned devices will connect automatically when in range. Students will also be able to use their personal devices but must log in as guests.
Here is a schedule of the installation dates and locations:
Monday, April 20:
- East Terrell Hills Elementary
- Walzem Elementary
- Wilshire Elementary
- Windcrest Elementary
- Camelot Elementary
- Montgomery Elementary
- Royal Ridge Elementary
- Northwood Elementary
Wednesday, April 22:
- Oak Grove Elementary
- Serna Elementary
- Clear Springs Elementary
- Regency Elementary
- West Pre-K Academy
- Dellview Elementary
- Jackson Keller Elementary
- Olmos Elementary
Friday, April 24:
- Ridgeview Elementary
- Colonial Hills Elementary
- Castle Hills Elementary
- Harmony Hills Elementary
- Larkspur Elementary
- Hidden Forest Elementary
- Oak Meadow Elementary
- Huebner Elementary
Wednesday, April 29:
- El Dorado Elementary
- Woodstone Elementary
- Stahl Elementary
- Northern Hills Elementary
- Fox Run Elementary
- Longs Creek Elementary
- Steubing Ranch Elementary
- Coker Elementary
Friday, May 1:
- Thousand Oaks Elementary
- Redland Oaks Elementary
- Wetmore Elementary
- Encino Park Elementary
- Roan Forest Elementary
- Bulverde Creek Elementary
- Cibolo Green Elementary
- Stone Oak Elementary
Monday, May 4:
- Hardy Oak Elementary
- Canyon Ridge Elementary
- Wilderness Oak Elementary
- Tuscany Heights Elementary
- Las Lomas Elementary
- Vineyard Ranch Elementary