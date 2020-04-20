SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District is offering free WiFi to its students. 

According to a spokesperson with the district, WiFi access points will be available at all of the district's elementary school campuses.

Students will be able to access the internet daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. 

The access points are being installed at each campus in phases and will be available near the front parking lot of the schools. 

District-owned devices will connect automatically when in range. Students will also be able to use their personal devices but must log in as guests. 

Here is a schedule of the installation dates and locations: 

Monday, April 20:

  • East Terrell Hills Elementary 
  • Walzem Elementary 
  • Wilshire Elementary 
  • Windcrest Elementary 
  • Camelot Elementary
  • Montgomery Elementary 
  • Royal Ridge Elementary 
  • Northwood Elementary

Wednesday, April 22: 

  • Oak Grove Elementary 
  • Serna Elementary 
  • Clear Springs Elementary 
  • Regency Elementary 
  • West Pre-K Academy
  • Dellview Elementary 
  • Jackson Keller Elementary 
  • Olmos Elementary 

Friday, April 24: 

  • Ridgeview Elementary 
  • Colonial Hills Elementary
  • Castle Hills Elementary 
  • Harmony Hills Elementary 
  • Larkspur Elementary 
  • Hidden Forest Elementary 
  • Oak Meadow Elementary 
  • Huebner Elementary

Wednesday, April 29: 

  • El Dorado Elementary 
  • Woodstone Elementary 
  • Stahl Elementary 
  • Northern Hills Elementary 
  • Fox Run Elementary 
  • Longs Creek Elementary 
  • Steubing Ranch Elementary 
  • Coker Elementary

Friday, May 1: 

  • Thousand Oaks Elementary
  • Redland Oaks Elementary
  • Wetmore Elementary
  • Encino Park Elementary
  • Roan Forest Elementary
  • Bulverde Creek Elementary
  • Cibolo Green Elementary
  • Stone Oak Elementary

Monday, May 4: 

  • Hardy Oak Elementary
  • Canyon Ridge Elementary
  • Wilderness Oak Elementary
  • Tuscany Heights Elementary
  • Las Lomas Elementary
  • Vineyard Ranch Elementary