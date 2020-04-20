SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District is offering free WiFi to its students.

According to a spokesperson with the district, WiFi access points will be available at all of the district's elementary school campuses.

Students will be able to access the internet daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The access points are being installed at each campus in phases and will be available near the front parking lot of the schools.

District-owned devices will connect automatically when in range. Students will also be able to use their personal devices but must log in as guests.

Here is a schedule of the installation dates and locations:

Monday, April 20:

East Terrell Hills Elementary

Walzem Elementary

Wilshire Elementary

Windcrest Elementary

Camelot Elementary

Montgomery Elementary

Royal Ridge Elementary

Northwood Elementary

Wednesday, April 22:

Oak Grove Elementary

Serna Elementary

Clear Springs Elementary

Regency Elementary

West Pre-K Academy

Dellview Elementary

Jackson Keller Elementary

Olmos Elementary

Friday, April 24:

Ridgeview Elementary

Colonial Hills Elementary

Castle Hills Elementary

Harmony Hills Elementary

Larkspur Elementary

Hidden Forest Elementary

Oak Meadow Elementary

Huebner Elementary

Wednesday, April 29:

El Dorado Elementary

Woodstone Elementary

Stahl Elementary

Northern Hills Elementary

Fox Run Elementary

Longs Creek Elementary

Steubing Ranch Elementary

Coker Elementary

Friday, May 1:

Thousand Oaks Elementary

Redland Oaks Elementary

Wetmore Elementary

Encino Park Elementary

Roan Forest Elementary

Bulverde Creek Elementary

Cibolo Green Elementary

Stone Oak Elementary

Monday, May 4: