NEISD announces schedule changes for 2020-2021 school year

SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District's Board of Trustees met on June 9 to discuss changes to the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a post on the district's official Facebook page, the changes were made in an effort to "give students more educational time in the classroom."

Some of the changes are as follows:

The first day of school will be August 17, as previously approved.

All major holidays will remain the same.

Three days (October 12, January 4, and May 28) originally scheduled as student holidays and professional development days for teachers will now be early release instructional days for students.

Since Fiesta is scheduled for November, the Board added November 13 as a student and staff holiday.

February 15 will be an instructional day.

Early release days will allow students to have classroom instructional time, while still giving teachers the opportunity to pursue professional development in the afternoon.