Generous donation wipes out more than $5K in unpaid lunch debt at Alvin ISD

Greg Jeter made the donation to the Alvin ISD Lunch Angel Program, which accepts donations for the sole purpose of paying off school lunch debt.

ALVIN, Texas — The school lunch debt at Alvin ISD has been wiped clean thanks to a generous donation.

Greg Jeter with Jeter Funeral Home, Inc. donated more than $5,000 to the Alvin ISD Lunch Angel Program to pay off all unpaid school lunch fees for the entire district.

“A while back, Mr. Jeter reached out, wanting to make a donation to help kids with negative balances,” explained Alvin ISD Director of Child Nutrition Jennifer Basich. “After explaining about our Lunch Angel program. Mr. Jeter made the generous donation so that students are able to come back to school without having to worry about that debt.”

The district said students who have unpaid debt are not denied lunches from their school, but in some cases may be offered alternative food options.

"In nearly all cases, the fees are a burden on families who may already be grappling to make ends meet," a release from the district said.

Shout out: @AlvinISD donor Greg Jeter just wiped out $5000 in unpaid school lunch fees through the district’s “Lunch Angels” program. $5K = 2K lunches, according to a news release. Students who have unpaid debt are not denied lunch btw #khou11 pic.twitter.com/BQNZXu5Fty — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 4, 2020

Mr. Jeter's donation took care of at least 2,000 lunches, although the number is likely much higher since most children with lunch debt qualify for reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program.

The Lunch Angel Program accepts private donations for the sole purpose of clearing unpaid student lunch debt, which for the entire district can run between $7,000-$9,000 annually.