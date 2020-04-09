Generous donation wipes out more than $5K in unpaid lunch debt at Alvin ISD

ALVIN, Texas — The school lunch debt at Alvin ISD has been wiped clean thanks to a generous donation.
Greg Jeter with Jeter Funeral Home, Inc. donated more than $5,000 to the Alvin ISD Lunch Angel Program to pay off all unpaid school lunch fees for the entire district.
“A while back, Mr. Jeter reached out, wanting to make a donation to help kids with negative balances,” explained Alvin ISD Director of Child Nutrition Jennifer Basich. “After explaining about our Lunch Angel program. Mr. Jeter made the generous donation so that students are able to come back to school without having to worry about that debt.”
The district said students who have unpaid debt are not denied lunches from their school, but in some cases may be offered alternative food options.
"In nearly all cases, the fees are a burden on families who may already be grappling to make ends meet," a release from the district said.
Mr. Jeter's donation took care of at least 2,000 lunches, although the number is likely much higher since most children with lunch debt qualify for reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program.
The Lunch Angel Program accepts private donations for the sole purpose of clearing unpaid student lunch debt, which for the entire district can run between $7,000-$9,000 annually.
Those interested in donating to the program can contact the district for more information.