Big 12 officials meet with UT, OU presidents amid reports of leaving for SEC

AUSTIN, Texas — Big 12 officials met Sunday with the presidents of the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas, according to an email from the league office.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a press release. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

The meeting comes amid reports that OU and UT have inquired with the SEC about severing ties with the Big 12 and joining its conference, essentially making the SEC a "super conference." Sources have confirmed to KVUE sister station, WFAA, that early next week (Tuesday or Wednesday), both schools will jointly file a letter with the Big 12 and say they’re not going to renew their media rights.

The prospect of OU and UT leaving the Big 12 has sparked conversations about that starting a domino effect, effectively ending the Big 12 Conference as we know it.

The Board of Regents at Texas A&M are also reportedly meeting on Monday for" discussion and possible action on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference."

Texas A&M’s athletics director has said they’d like to remain the only Texas team in the SEC.