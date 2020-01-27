KENEDY, Texas — "Beloved" Kenedy Middle School teacher and coach Tyson Lambeck has died, Kenedy Independent School District announced Monday.

According to a letter sent to parents by the district, Lambeck passed away Sunday. The district did not give a cause of his death.

"Coach Lambeck touched many lives, and many students are having a difficult time with this very sad news," District Superintendent Diana Barrera Ugarte wrote.

"Our Kenedy ISD counseling staff, with the help of visiting counselors from Camino Real have provided support for grieving students and staff throughout the day."

Ugarte urged parents who believe their child may need extra support to contact school administrators. Additionally, school counselors are available to talk to students.

Read the full statement from Kenedy ISD:

Dear Parents,

It is with profound sadness that I share that we lost one of our Kenedy Middle School teachers. Coach Tyson Lambeck, a beloved teacher and a coach at Kenedy ISD, passed away yesterday. Along with his family, our Kenedy ISD family is mourning the loss of Coach Tyson Lambeck.

All of the Kenedy Secondary students learned of his passing this morning by Campus and District Administrators. Coach Lambeck touched many lives, and many students are having a difficult time with this very sad news. Our Kenedy ISD counseling staff, with the help of visiting counselors from Camino Real have provided support for grieving students and staff throughout the day.

It is important that you support your children at home during this difficult time. Children at our Kenedy Elementary School may also be affected after learning of this news. For many students, this may be their first exposure to death. Please keep in mind that it is not uncommon for grieving children to exhibit fear, poor concentration, nightmares, physical complaints, withdrawal, eating and sleeping difficulties, crying, and irritability. Please help us by monitoring your child at home and allow him/her to express feelings in a supportive and caring climate. Please do let our school administration know if you believe your child needs extra support at school, as they grieve. School counselors may be reached at 830-583-4100 and are available to talk to you about your child.

As you can imagine, his family and our KISD family are having a tough time with this sad news, so please keep his family and our school family in your thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Dr. Diana Barrera Ugarte

Kenedy ISD Superintendent of Schools

January 27th, 2020