SAN ANTONIO — Graduating from college is a huge accomplishment and it's one that should be celebrated.

Unfortunately, with the ongoing coronavirus crisis, schools throughout the country were forced the shutdown and in-person graduation ceremonies were put on hold, postponed, or left in limbo.

While the health and safety of students is of top concern for schools, the Alamo Colleges District wanted to give graduates and their families a way to celebrate this important accomplishment. So, all five colleges of the Alamo Colleges District, St. Philip’s College, San Antonio College, Palo Alto College, Northwest Vista College, and Northeast Lakeview College, will hold virtual graduation celebrations.

The virtual graduation celebrations will be streamed live on various platforms, with the hope of in-person commencement ceremonies to occur in the fall.

“This year has held unexpected challenges for everyone in our community, including our students,” said Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Dr. Mike Flores. “We want to congratulate the thousands of Alamo Colleges District graduates who didn’t let those challenges stop them. "

'Virtual Graduation Celebration' Schedule: