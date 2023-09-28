Witte Museum prepares visitors for a safe eclipse viewing experience

Those visitors who wish to view the annular eclipse on Oct. 14 will receive a complimentary set of eclipse glasses for safe viewing.

SAN ANTONIO — The Witte Museum will provide a safe viewing experience during October's annular solar eclipse, including a party afterwards where visitors can prepare for the next total eclipse occurring next April.

The viewing experience will take place Oct. 14 around 10:23 a.m. when the annular eclipse begins, continuing through the peak "ring of fire" around 11:54 a.m., according to their website.

KENS 5's Bill Taylor and Paul Mireles will be at the Witte Museum during the eclipse to talk about the science behind the astronomical event.

Visitors who wish to join in the eclipse viewing will receive a complimentary set of eclipse glasses with an admission ticket to the museum.

Visitors who arrive early can enjoy the museum until an announcement is made notifying guests to venture outdoors for the height of the eclipse.

Once the eclipse has concluded, the party will continue as guests create eclipse-inspired art and see real meteorites in the museum's "New Discoveries: Welcome to Earth" exhibit. This after-eclipse event is called "Last Contact Party" and will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.