SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Leon Valley Police Department have identified the driver involved in a crash that killed one on the northwest side yesterday as David Gonzalez, 18.

Friday afternoon, the LVPD identified the man killed in the accident as Gabrielle Davila.

The Leon Valley Police Department received a call Friday for a stolen car around 7 a.m.

The LVPD called Onstar who notified officers of the car's current location. They were on their way to the reported location when they spotted the stolen car in the 6800 block of Bandera Road.

The car was followed for a short amount of time before officers attempted to pull over the driver at Bandera and Grissom just before 8 a.m.

According to a release from the LVPD, Gonzalez then tried to evade police speeding past Shadow Mist Road.

Officers lost sight of the car at Grissom before Misty Way. As they approached Misty Way Road they saw that the driver had crashed into a silver Toyota sedan, pushing the Toyota into a silver Pontiac Vibe, which struck a Toyota Tundra pickup. Police say, the driver of the stolen car then veered into traffic and hit a red Ford Mustang head-on.

Gonzalez was arrested as he tried to get out of the car and run away from the scene.

The driver of the silver Toyota sedan (the first car impacted in the crash), Gabrielle Davila, 34, died at the scene. A female passenger in the car was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The drivers of the silver Pontiac Vibe and the red Ford Mustang sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota Tundra pickup was not injured.

The intersection was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Chief Salvaggio sent this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and the victim’s family. We will do everything possible to ensure the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime.“