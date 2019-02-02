SAN ANTONIO — They did the work and now they want to be paid for it.

Employees at the Dog and Pony Grill in Boerne say the restaurant shut down and owners won't pay them money they're owed.

"Trying to get a hold of the owner, trying to get a hold of our money, and trying to get a hold of our W2 forms,” explained former employee Wyatt Griffith.

On January 9, the restaurant announced it was closing.

Since then, these workers say they've been trying to collect their paychecks.

"It's not fair we have to pay rent phone and eat,” said another employee.

The group estimates 15 workers have gone unpaid.

Some workers are undocumented and believe their status is being used against them.

"Documented, undocumented, it doesn’t matter. If you've worked. you've earned the right to be paid", explained employment attorney Javier Espinoza.

Espinoza says state law demands they be paid and there are groups and attorneys willing to help them.

He says anyone with problems getting paid should find old checks, W2's, and contact the Texas Workforce Commission.

"Then you've got evidence between each other and testimony saying we all worked here we worked together for this long and none of us have been paid,” said Espinoza.

These workers have contacted the state, but are worried they'll only be compensated their hours at minimum wage.

Not the full amount the business owes them.

"If we were here working 100 percent, we need our checks 100 percent,” said one employee.

For now, they're looking for other work. Doing what they can to make ends meet.

Calls, messages, and attempts to contact the owner of the Dog and Pony Grill were not returned.