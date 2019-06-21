SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire Department officials say a man died in an accident on the northwest side Friday morning that started with a police chase.

Crews were called out to Grissom Road, near Culebra, for a report of a rescue from a pinned car around 8:00 a.m.

Leon Valley Police say they were involved in a pursuit just prior to the accident.

KENS

Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio says an "OnStar" alerted Leon Valley police to the suspect's car, which was possibly stolen. The suspect reportedly took off and police chased the vehicle. The suspect several other cars and a man in one of the other cars died, according to police. The victim is a man who was in the car with his wife. His wife was also injured, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the intersection will be closed for at least a few hours while crews work to clear the scene.

Chief Salvaggio sent this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and the victim’s family. We will do everything possible to ensure the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime.“

KENS