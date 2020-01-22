SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police need help identifying and locating a man suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store.

The robbery happened on January 15 at their north location along Blanco Road.

According to San Antonio Police, the suspect came up to the counter with merchandise, acting as if he was going to pay for it. Police said the suspect then displayed a handgun to the cashier and ran off without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867). All calls and tips are anonymous.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.