Video shows man's racist rant inside Dallas area shoe store

'Racial slur after racial slur': Employee says man shouted vulgar and derogatory slurs at Black and Latino clerks after being denied service.

DALLAS — A recording of a man going on a racist rant at a shoe store in Dallas is getting viral attention online.

The video was initially posted online by Yamani Martin. She says she and her colleagues were in the shop when the man entered the store asking to exchange a pair of boots. Martin says the man began cursing and shouting derogatory and hateful words when his request was denied.

”Racial slur after racial slur,” Martin said.

The video shows the man shouting the N-word at the employees numerous times. Dallas Police Department has not identified the customer.

”I was flabbergasted. I was just -- I can’t believe this man is actually becoming this irate,” Martin said.

The situation escalated as workers called police. Dallas police records show officers responded to a major disturbance.

"At one point, I asked the 911 operator are you hearing this? And she replied, yes," Martin said.

The video shows a Dallas police officer entering the store, just as the man picked up a boot to throw.

Dallas police confirmed the man has been issued a criminal trespass warning, for now.

The video has been viewed on social media more 2,000 times. Martin says she shared the video online so people will see racism happens on a daily basis. Given the current racial climate across the country, Martin said she believes it’s important to show people hate is real.

"You know right from wrong, and that was just wrong. Hate is wrong,” Martin added.

The retail worker says the incident has caused some anxiety. However, exposing it is her way of speaking out and addressing the problem.