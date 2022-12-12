UT Basketball Coach Chris Beard released from jail after domestic violence arrest

Texas has suspended Beard without pay following the arrest. Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that APD received a call at 2:07 a.m., but the department later clarified the call came in at 12:15 a.m.

Chris Beard, head coach of the University of Texas at Austin's men's basketball team, has been suspended after he was arrested early Monday morning for alleged domestic violence.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said it received a "disturbance-urgent" 911 call at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 12 in Tarrytown, an affluent neighborhood to the west of Mopac and near the Colorado River and Lake Austin. APD later stated that the caller had reported a disturbance that was no longer ongoing and that one of the individuals had left the house.

Austin-Travis County EMS also reported that it responded but cleared the scene without transporting anyone to the hospital.

APD spokesperson Brandon Jones stated early Monday morning that, "It is alleged that Beard strangled a person at a home." APD later said that officers who responded to the scene located a woman who stated that she had been assaulted and strangled by Beard.

Beard was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 a.m., according to records. He faces a third-degree felony charge for "assault on a family/household member-impede breath circulation."

Many family violence charges are misdemeanors, but this charge is a felony because the alleged offense was "committed by intentionally, knowingly or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person's throat or neck or by blocking the person's nose or mouth." A person charged with this faces up to 10 years in prison.

Beard's bond was set at $10,000 and he was ordered to stay at least 200 yards away from the residence.

He was seen leaving the jail before 3 p.m. He was picked up by Texas Men's Basketball Managing Director Chris Ogden.

UT suspended Beard without pay following the arrest. Rodney Terry, former assistant coach, will serve as acting head coach.

"The university takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously," the university said in a statement on Monday. "Given the information available, the university has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men's Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice. Associate Head Coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for tonight's game against Rice."

Beard's attorney, Perry Minton, said, "Coach Beard is 100% innocent of these charges. He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable."

The Texas men's basketball team is scheduled to host Rice University Monday night at Moody Center.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, who obtained Beard's arrest affidavit, a woman told police that Beard was "going nuts" and that he choked her, threw her off the bed, bit her and caused bruising on her leg. She said the choking, or strangulation, lasted for five seconds and impeded her breathing.

Meanwhile, the Statesman's Ryan Autullo reports that Beard told police that he has recordings showing he was not the primary aggressor. When asked if he would be willing to share those audio records, he reportedly said no.

APD is asking anyone with any information about this incident to call 512-974-TIPS. You may also submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, you can find local resources through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For 24/7 assistance, call 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.