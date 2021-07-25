Two people jailed after being accused of causing significant injuries to a child

23 year-old Christian Correia is charged with intentional injury to a child and 20 year-old mother, Lauren Prine, is charged with injury to a child by omission.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people remain behind bars tonight after being accused of causing significant injuries to a one-year-old child.

Court records indicate the child's 20-year-old mother, Lauren Prine, is charged with injury to a child by omission. Prine's boyfriend, 23 year old Christian Correia, is charged with intentional injury of the child and evading arrest.

A spokesman for Child Protective Services confirms the state agency will go to court to try and gain custody of the child, who remains hospitalized with a number of injuries.

A friend of the couple, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said she took in the couple after they were evicted.

"I met them in April. I took them in early May," she said. "I don't want to see a baby out on the streets."

She said she is not surprised to hear the couple is under arrest.

"She flew them all the way over here to be with a guy and then she would neglect her baby," the woman said.

Information on exactly what happened is limited, but we're told the toddler has both old and new injuries that happened in northeast San Antonio and were discovered on Friday.

"All I want to say is that baby did not deserve that," the woman said.