SAN ANTONIO — Three suspects have been arrested after police say they ran from the scene of a shooting.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to a shooting in progress in the 3600 block of Spanish Branch just before 2 a.m.

At the scene, police found a man who was walking down the street. The victim told police that he was shot at multiple times by a single shooter on foot and that the shooter was with two other men.

All three suspects ran from the scene but were later arrested.

The victim was not hit, but a home behind the victim was hit several times. No injuries were reported.

The investigation continues.