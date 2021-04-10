Texas parole board recommends posthumous pardon for George Floyd in 2004 conviction

Floyd's 2004 conviction involved HPD officer Gerald Goines who has been charged with murder & tampering with a government record as a result of a botched 2019 raid.

HOUSTON — The Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Monday recommended George Floyd be granted clemency for his 2004 arrest in which he was convicted of selling drugs.

Goines is accused of falsifying statements in order to conduct a raid on a home on Harding Street in 2019. The residents of that home lost their lives due to the botched raid and four police officers were shot.

Goines was indicted and charged with murder and tampering with a government record as a result of the botched raid.

Since then, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has been reviewing hundreds of Goines' past cases for credibility. So far, two brothers have been exonerated on questionable evidence, namely Goines' testimony.

The DA's office said Floyd's case is no different. The DA's office said Goines was "the sole fact witness against Mr. Floyd in the alleged sale of a $10 crack rock," which landed him a sentence of 10 months in jail, according to court documents.

"Former officer Goines is not credible. We do not support the integrity of Mr. Floy's conviction and agree these circumstances warrant a posthumous pardon," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg wrote in the April letter to the parole board.

Ogg is asking for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to follow the parole board's recommendation and grant clemency.

This is the letter Ogg sent back in April