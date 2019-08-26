SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos Police are looking for the person(s) responsible for a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

According to officials with the City of San Marcos, a body with multiple stab wounds was found just before 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, near Veterans Park.

The victim was found around 30 feet from his campsite with stab wounds to the upper torso.

The vicitm's identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call the San Marco Police Department at (512)-754-2202.