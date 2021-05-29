Spokane Police say a man in a maroon Ford F-150 attempted to buy a young girl Saturday afternoon.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Police are trying to locate a suspect in a child luring case in the Nevawood neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Empire Avenue and Cincinnati Street around 3:00 p.m. about a report of a suspicious person, according to police.

The caller reported that their daughter was approached by a man and "offered her daughter $1000 dollars to buy her," according to police. After the caller's daughter told the suspect no, the male went to a different group of kids near Glass Park.

The vehicle the suspect was in is a maroon Ford F-150 with Washington license plate C38119V. Police say there were two males in the truck.

The driver was described as a white male in his 50's with a beard, wearing a light-colored hat and clothing. There was no description provided of the passenger.

Police are asking if you locate the vehicle, not to approach it. Instead, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. The reference case number is 2021-20087067.