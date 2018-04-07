The family of a woman who was shot multiple times by off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy, Brandon Doege is hoping that she pulls through.

The deputy initially stopped to help the stranded woman. Inessa Batyukova is still recovering at University Hospital. She is still in the ICU. Her son, Yan Batyukod, said that his mom has had multiple surgeries from the four gunshot wounds.

"Honestly, I am surprised and I am grateful that she is alive and she's not dead," he said. "She seems to be doing well under the circumstances, I say."

Last Thursday, just before midnight, investigators say that the 55-year-old's car was stopped in the fast lane of Highway 90 just inside the Medina County line. Deputy Doege was driving home after his shift when he saw the car. He reportedly turned on his emergency lights and stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist.

According to Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown, when the deputy approached the car, things escalated.

"She is very agitated and started making threats and moving around and toward the deputy, and the deputy, he had told her numerous times to show her hands, and at some point, he felt like she had a weapon and he discharged his service weapon," Sheriff Brown said.

But she didn't have a weapon. Batyukod said that his mom wouldn't hurt anyone.

"I couldn't imagine what she could have possibly said that would have caused anybody to shoot her," she said. "I mean, I think it is just kind of crazy."

He said that she was on her way to Del Rio to gamble and that her car may have given her trouble.

Batyukod said that his mom is bipolar and has been in and out of this hospital seeking treatment. He said that she’d gotten out of the hospital a few days before the incident.

He says that he hopes their story sheds light on a serious issue.

"I think mental health is unaddressed here, and it should be addressed a lot better," he said.

Texas Rangers are assisting the Medina County and the Bexar County sheriff’s offices. Doege has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

