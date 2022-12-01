Fugitive arrested following pursuit with infant in car

Authorities say they tracked down and apprehended Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young after he asked for a funeral furlough from jail and failed to return.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Hennepin County public safety officials say a wanted fugitive is back in custody after failing to return to jail following a furlough to attend a funeral.

Members of the Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) located Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young inside a vehicle in north Minneapolis and with help from the Minnesota State Patrol and its helicopter followed him to a mall in Brooklyn Center.

During the pursuit the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says Childs-Young attempted to flee, but VOTF members used their vehicles to box him in against a brick store front. When they approached to remove the fugitive from the vehicle law enforcement learned there was an infant inside the car. Fortunately the child was not injured.

Investigators say they located and recovered handgun ammunition from the vehicle as well.

Childs-Young is just 18 years old, but KARE 11's Lou Raguse recently reported that he already has a lengthy history of violent crime, weapons violations and skipping court hearings.

He was last charged in late November with having a loaded pistol with an extended magazine in his car after previously being ordered by a judge not to have firearms. Childs-Young was in custody on those charges, but was released from jail in early January by Judge Regina Chu to allegedly attend a funeral. He was supposed to return after three hours but never did.

The case triggered pleas for accountability across the entire criminal justice system, echoing what a group of metro police chiefs recently communicated to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman; Keeping dangerous criminals off the street, and communities safe requires cooperation and vigilance from law enforcement, prosecutors and judges.

Watch more local news: