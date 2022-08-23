'I’ll kill your a**' | Video captures man threatening woman after suspected road rage incident in Schertz

The road rage incident in which a man threatened a woman at a red light is being investigated by the Schertz Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCHERTZ, Texas — A Seguin woman is sharing her story after a road rage incident got out of hand.

The Schertz Police Department is investigating an incident that a driver was caught on video of a man grabbing at the woman and making threats.

Evelyn Degn was going through Schertz when she says she passed a man in a red Jeep, and got in front of him.

“He started getting really really close, so I tapped my brakes and he lost it after that. That’s when he got next to me and started, kind of pretending to bump my car,” Degn said.

Near the corner of Elbel Road and Roy Richard Drive is where Degn says the same man caught up to her.

“I could’ve de-escalated before it got to that point, but I didn’t know it was going to get to that point,” she says she was stopped at a red light in the middle lane of Roy Richard Drive when she noticed the man take off his seatbelt and get out of his vehicle.

She says her phone was mounted on the dashboard so she started recording the video on Snapchat.

“What the **** is your problem, I’ll kill your ***,” the man can be heard saying in the video.

Degn also fights back during their argument—something she later regrets.

“I’m kind of disappointed. I wish I would’ve reacted differently but like in the moment, people say, you should’ve done this or should’ve done that but you have no idea when you’re right there,” Degn said.

The video goes onto show the man stating he knows where Degn lives and has her plates, according to a police report.

“You’re a dead ****,” the man said before he walked back to his car. Degn says he left shortly after that.

She posted the video on Facebook which got thousands of views. She called police and filed a report hours later.

Although people in the post appear to identify the man, Schertz Police did not say whether or not the man is being charged or if he’s wanted for questioning.

A police report states Degn had her doors locked but window rolled down because her AC was broken.

Degn wishes things could’ve gone differently.

“People just need to be careful on the roads, try not to make people mad. Don’t cut anybody off, I’m changing my way of driving after that happened,” Degn said.