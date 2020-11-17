Search for suspects continues following drive-by shooting on city's west side

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 5500 block of San Fernando Street.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are still looking for the suspect(s) involved in an overnight drive-by shooting on the city's west side.

Officers were called out to the 5500 block of San Fernando Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to an official at the scene, witnesses told police that they saw a silver SUV drive by the location and fire shots at the home. The home and a car outside of the home were hit multiple times.

The silver SUV took off from the scene following the shooting.

According to SAPD, there were a couple of adults inside at the time of the shooting, but none of them were hit.