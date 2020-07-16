x
SAPD officers searching for truck stop robbery suspect

The robbery occurred at the Petro Truck Stop in the 1100 block of Ackerman Road around 2 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a truck stop robbery suspect this morning. 

Officers were called out to the Petro Truck Stop located in the 1100 block of Ackerman Road around 2 a.m. Thursday for a robbery in progress. 

An official with SAPD said that the suspect, a Black man with braids, wearing a purple shirt and a mask came into the store and told the clerk that he had a gun. He then jumped behind the counter and took multiple cartons of cigarettes before driving off in a black car. 

The suspect reportedly did not actually display a firearm and just said that he had one. 

The search for the robbery suspect continues. 