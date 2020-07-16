SAPD officers searching for truck stop robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a truck stop robbery suspect this morning.
Officers were called out to the Petro Truck Stop located in the 1100 block of Ackerman Road around 2 a.m. Thursday for a robbery in progress.
An official with SAPD said that the suspect, a Black man with braids, wearing a purple shirt and a mask came into the store and told the clerk that he had a gun. He then jumped behind the counter and took multiple cartons of cigarettes before driving off in a black car.
The suspect reportedly did not actually display a firearm and just said that he had one.
The search for the robbery suspect continues.