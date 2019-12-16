ATASCOSA, Texas — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Meagan Gonzales.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Wisdom Road in Atascosa for a burned body discovered in a field.

Authorities later identified her as Gonzales who had been reported missing to SAPD on Nov. 15, last seen on Nov. 11.

BCSO Homicide Investigators are now asking the community for information on the events leading up to Gonzales' death, along with information on suspects involved in this murder.

Contact Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website if you have any information about this incident.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.