Young man dies after shooting on south side, police say

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — A man died after a Friday-evening shooting on the south side and authorities are still looking for the suspect, police officials said.

Police were called to the scene at a home along 266 E. Sayers and found the victim, who officials said had been shot in his torso. Officials say some kind of fight or dispute preceded the gunfire, but details are few.

The suspect is also a man in his 20s, but no other details have been offered by police as they continue to investigate.

