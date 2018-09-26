Alma Munoz, a San Antonio mother, is out of jail on bond after being charged in connection with the death of her disabled son.

According to the medical examiner, 21-year-old Joshua Alonzo weighed just 38 pounds when he was found dead in his mother’s modest west San Antonio home on Albert Street back on May 27.

An arrest affidavit indicates that medics found most of the victim’s bones showing through his skin and his head was covered with lice. The police report related to the incident also said that Alonzo was found on the floor of the home with some minor cuts and mild bruising around his collarbone.

"This was a very disturbing site. It definitely raised some red flags and homicide unit was immediately notified,” said San Antonio Police Department spokesman Doug Greene. “In this particular case, it was very obvious to the officers that there was some severe malnutrition going on with the victim.”

The 47-year-old Munoz is now charged with injury to a disabled person/serious bodily injury after the medical examiner ruled Alonzo’s death a homicide due to malnutrition and dehydration.

In the arrest affidavit, the homicide detective wrote that Alonzo was profoundly disabled, could do nothing to care for himself, and was unable to speak.

Detectives said that the young man, who could not ask for help, had not had medical care in three years.

Munoz told the police that she had no insurance or money for medication for her son.

Greene said that people like Alonzo, who are vulnerable and unable to cry for help, need their village, their friends, and relatives to speak for them.

Greene said it is easy to see something and say something.

"Maybe you haven't heard from somebody in a while, they're not answering their phone. You can just call us and we'll go by the house and make a simple welfare check," Greene said.

A judge set bond for Munoz at $75,000, which she immediately posted.

Greene said that if she were to be convicted of this felony charge, the punishment range is five to 99 years in prison.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has a toll-free hotline to report abuse or neglect. You can file a complaint anonymously at their official website.

