SAN ANTONIO — Price-gouging is on the rise.

KENS 5 viewers have sent several photos of milk and eggs on stores shelves being priced at double, or even triple, their normal prices amid uncertain times.

According to officials, price-gouging cases are being reported in San Antonio. As of this week, nearly 300 cases from across the state were reported to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Jason Meza, of the Better Business Bureau, said they're aware of these reports.

"To be clear, the BBB is seeing reports go up for price-gouging, and reports on price increases," he said. "Some subtle, and some more dramatic."

Texas is under a statewide disaster with the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected 39 people in Bexar County as of Saturday night. Attorney General Ken Paxton is reminding vendors and businesses that price-gouging is illegal, and is threatening fines of up to $10,000 if they are caught doing it.

"We are also urging businesses and retailers to take a step back when you are pricing necessities," Meza said.

A KENS 5 Eyewitness sent us photos of one store on the south side, claiming it is spiking up prices. The store is selling two-and-a-half dozen eggs for $7.49, while a roll of toilet paper is apparently going for nearly $4. Signs posted in the store state that management apologizes for the inconvenience and blames the higher prices on its vendors.

KENS 5 was told by a manager that a detective stopped by the store Friday. We're still waiting on a response from the owner.

Meanwhile, Meza wants shoppers to speak up if they see something out of the ordinary.

"Unfortunately, it is happening," he said. "It is probably going to happen. We need folks to step up if they see something say something. Don't just share with friends and family."

If you do suspect price-gouging, Meza said you can file a complaint online with the BBB and you can also do so with the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Meanwhile, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office tells KENS 5 they have received complaints, and expect the amount of reports to go up. Investigators are reviewing them and will soon be paying a visit to those stores allegedly engaging in the practice.

