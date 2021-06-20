Police: 8 people injured in Dallas shootout, including 2 children

Detectives are working to identify suspects in the case, but officials said there have been no arrests yet at this time.

DALLAS — Eight people were injured in a shootout overnight in Dallas, police said. Two of those shot were children.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall located at 4619 E. R L Thornton Freeway.

Two groups were each having parties in their own individual suites at the time. People from each group were standing outside behind the suites and got in an argument, according to police, which led to a fight.

After the fight, both groups went back inside their suites, but gunshots were exchanged "shortly thereafter," police said.

Eight people were hit by the gunfire, including a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old. Both children were each shot in the leg, police said.

One person was in surgery Sunday morning and officials did not know their condition. The seven other people are expected to survive their gunshot wounds, officials said.