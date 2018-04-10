SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of making a threat to kill children while at an elementary school is raising security concerns ahead of election day.

Erica Cuevas, a mother whose son attends Hoffmann Elementary School, said on Tuesday that as she was waiting in line to pick up her son, a man pulled up next to her in his black Mazda, rolled down the window and told her: "I just love guns and how they kill lots of people, especially kids."

Cuevas said that the man took off but she was able to get a picture of his car and face. She contacted the school, campus police, and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Cuevas posted the picture of the man on Facebook and many parents voiced their concerns.

Hoffmann Elementary will be a designated voting site on November 6, and now parents fear that particular man, or people with bad intentions, will be on campus. Cuevas said that some parents will not be bringing their kids to school on election day.

"They think this should be followed up and be taken serious with what this guy said. He could have been an angry voter, he might not have agreed with my military sticker on my car. I don't even know this guy. I don't know his intention," Cuevas said.

Northside ISD spokesman Barry Perez said that staff will make sure the campus is safe. He said that the voting site will be sectioned off in an area that will have limited access to students. Campus police officers and staff will also be monitoring the site to make sure people do not go near students.

© 2018 KENS