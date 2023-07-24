28 people arrested in sting targeting child sexual abuse and exploitation, DA's office says

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, the 28 people arrested were from 17 states.

MONTGOMERY, Texas — More than two dozen people were arrested and charged during what the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office called “Operation Hydra.” The DA's office said the sting was a crackdown on child sexual abuse material being shared on the internet and child exploitation.

According to the DA's office, 28 people from 17 states accused of making the material available were arrested in the monthslong sting. Those arrested were reportedly taking part in various chat groups in what the DA said was a popular social media app. They said those chat groups were designed to share child sexual abuse material. In some cases, the DA's office said the defendants were administrators of the chat groups.

They also said that 19 children who had been sexually abused or exploited were "rescued" over the 12-month operation, though no additional information was given.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office worked with law enforcement agencies in various parts of the country to make the arrests. At this point, we don’t have the identities of those arrested.

The Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office led ‘Operation Hydra’ and worked with several other agencies throughout the 12-month-long sting.