One dead in shooting on San Antonio's east side

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed in front of a home on the city's east side Wednesday night.

According to a sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department, a man in his 50's was shot multiple times in a front yard of a home in the 4000 block of Skelton. Investigators determined a suspect was shooting from in front of the home and towards the street at the victim.

The home was not the victim's, and police are currently searching for the residents who live there.