SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed in a shooting at a gated apartment complex on San Antonio's east side.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment just off I-10 near the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex. Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed to KENS 5 one person has died.

Several San Antonio police officers are on the scene, where an investigation is ongoing.