No active shooter at Waco High School, police say

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department gave the "all clear" after a false report of an active shooter at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.

"WPD officers and surrounding agencies have cleared Waco High School and we have confirmed there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER," the department tweeted at 3:38 p.m.

Reports of a shooting at the school came around 2 p.m., causing a large police presence to respond to the school. Immediately, police started evacuating classrooms.

6 News obtained scanner traffic from Broadcastify that captured officers questioning the credibility of the threat.

"There's people walking around normal, security is not aware of anything; they haven't heard of anything," one officer was heard saying.

"Are we sure this is not a prank call," another one said.

While clearing out the buildings, police learned that the report was not credible, Waco PD said. Police do not know who made the threat or where the threat came from, Waco PD added.

Waco PD said that a false report would be considered a Class A Misdemeanor, which is punishable up to a $4,000 fine and or up to a one year in jail.

Waco PD is now investigating the incident and is looking into whether or not it is related to other reports of active shooters at schools across the state like in Houston.

"We did see other reports on Twitter and social media that we are not the only city dealing with this incident right now, so we are not sure what that means regarding this incident," said Cierra Shipley, spokeswoman for Waco PD.

Waco ISD said it does plan to resume back to normal for classes on Wednesday.

WPD officers and surrounding agencies have cleared Waco High School and we have confirmed there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER. An exit plan has been made and WISD is working reunification at the BASE. This will be a slow process to ensure safety for all. — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) September 13, 2022

Parents were told to go to BASE at the Extraco Events Center to reunite with their children following the incident. Parents were let inside the building and all students were reunited with their parents by 5:10 p.m., officials confirmed.

"We take this very seriously anytime there's a threat to students or staff," said Waco ISD Spokeswoman Alice Jauregui. "Everybody knew what to do and thankfully everybody did their part today and we got through it as quickly as possible."

Both Waco ISD and Waco PD give credit to extensive training for a stressful, chaotic scene going as smooth as it did Tuesday.

"We do train year round whether it be students doing drills, teachers doing training," said Jauregui. "Waco ISD PD does all of the required training and more to make sure that we are prepared for these incidents and then we do joint training with Waco PD and the city as well to make sure that we're all ready to respond when something like this occurs."

"Our officers work day in and day out with different active threat trainings," Shipley said. "This is one of the reasons why we do those trainings and thankfully this time there was not a credible threat. We want to thank all of our emergency responders that did show up to this incident. That is something about an event like this is that when a call goes out, everyone just shows up. So, we really appreciate the efforts and the work that everyone put in today."

Waco PD received a report of a shooting in a classroom at a Waco High. At this time, that does not appear to be... Posted by Waco ISD on Tuesday, September 13, 2022