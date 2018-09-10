Newly-released police body cam video shows a teen begging for help after being shot. Authorities say that the teen in the video, Jonathan Perales, had just burglarized a home in Universal City, which took place a year ago.

The ordeal left Dr. Michael Clay Robinson dead. Tuesday marked the first day of the murder trial of Perales, who is facing capital murder charges.

A dramatic video of Perales crying out for help captured the courtroom, but for friends of Dr. Robinson, compassion seemed farfetched.

“He went to the neighbors and said, ‘I don't want to die, I don't want to die,’ and yet he had already killed Clay," said Patty Galm a friend of Dr. Robinson.

In court, Perales pleaded not guilty to capital murder for the death of Dr. Robinson during an alleged burglary. Perales’ attorney Jeff Mulliner painted the jury a picture of a troubled childhood and a teen high on several Xanax bars on the night of the shooting.

"He was mentally floating, and he wanted some money, he wanted to find a way to get some money," Mulliner said.

He didn’t blame the family but said that Perales broke into the home through a back door left open.

“Debbie will tell you that she hears him say, ‘get out of my house.’ He then opens the door and multiple shots ring out,” prosecutor Kristana Escalona told the jury.

It's unclear who shot first. Prosecutors say that Dr. Robinson was shot once by Perales and that he shot Perales twice. The doctor’s wife saw her husband die right before her eyes.

“She sees her husband, Clay, fall at the foot her bed,” Escalona said.

Prosecutors say that Perales quickly took off after the shooting. His neighbors then found him outside and brought him into their home. Neighbor Christopher Carson testified in court that he administered first aid and called 9-1-1. When police arrived, investigators say that they found a revolver in Perales’ pocket with three bullet shells.

"When testing was done during this investigation, that bullet matches the gun in the pocket of Jonathan Perales," Escalona said.

Dr. Robinson’s friends pray that the trial will bring peace and closure to his family.

If Perales is found guilty by the jury, he could face life in prison without parole.

