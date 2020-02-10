Murder charges possible for woman allegedly involved in deadly DWI crash

The incident unfolded late Saturday night, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A local woman could face murder charges after she was accused of being behind the wheel in a drunk driving crash that killed a man.

Officials with Leon Valley Police say they arrested 38-year-old Rebecca Deleon Saturday night after, according to a sergeant, she hit a man with her vehicle before slamming into a tree on Wurzbach and Watercress.

Authorities say the man died at the scene.