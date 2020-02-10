Murder charges possible for woman allegedly involved in deadly DWI crash

SAN ANTONIO — A local woman could face murder charges after she was accused of being behind the wheel in a drunk driving crash that killed a man.
Officials with Leon Valley Police say they arrested 38-year-old Rebecca Deleon Saturday night after, according to a sergeant, she hit a man with her vehicle before slamming into a tree on Wurzbach and Watercress.
Authorities say the man died at the scene.
Deleon was taken into custody for intoxication manslaughter. Because she has two prior DWI convictions, however, those charges could be upgraded. Officials say they're investigating whether the woman is related to the victim.