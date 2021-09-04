Dallas police arrest 20-year-old man who is accused of killing 2 puppies

Sebastian Acosta is accused of killing two Pyrenees-type puppies on Wednesday at the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a man who is accused of killing two Pyrenees-type puppies on Wednesday at the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road.

Officials said Sebastian Acosta, 20, was taken into custody Friday morning and faces a charge of cruelty to non-livestock torture/kill, which is a third-degree felony.

A third dog found in Acosta's vehicle was taken into protective custody, according to authorities.

"The Dallas Police Department would like to thank the community for their tips that helped identify the suspect which led to his arrest," the department said in a statement.

