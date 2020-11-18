Man shot several times while driving along Highway 281

According to an official at the scene, the victim's car had at least 20 bullet holes in it.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was rushed to University Hospital Tuesday night after being shot multiple times while driving along US Hwy 281.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a shooting in progress along Hwy 281 and Jones Maltsberger around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, crews found a car that had been shot up and an adult male inside with multiple gunshot wounds. According to an official at the scene, the victim's car had at least 20 bullet holes in it.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. He told police that he didn't know the person who shot at his car or from where the bullets were coming from. He said that he was just driving up 281 and the next thing he knew, he was shot.

The victim's condition was later reported as stable.

No arrests have been made at this time.