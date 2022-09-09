Man arrested after admitting to distributing fentanyl, police say

During a police interview, Anthony Jean Perez Rios reportedly admitted to regularly supplying a juvenile with fentanyl pills.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after admitting to distributing fentanyl.

The San Marcos Police Department sent a press release, saying Anthony Jean Perez Rios was found with 384 fentanyl pills in two prescription pill bottles inside his apartment. Authorities had executed a search warrant for his home.

Rios and a juvenile male were detained during the search. Police also found 12 fentanyl pills in the coin pocket of the juvenile’s jeans and seized two firearms from the apartment.

During a police interview with Rios, he reportedly admitted to regularly supplying the juvenile with fentanyl pills.

Rios was arrested and faces charges of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession of a controlled substance, Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a minor, and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Rios remains in the Hays County Jail on a $175,000 bond.