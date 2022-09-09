x
Crime

Man arrested after admitting to distributing fentanyl, police say

During a police interview, Anthony Jean Perez Rios reportedly admitted to regularly supplying a juvenile with fentanyl pills.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after admitting to distributing fentanyl.

The San Marcos Police Department sent a press release, saying Anthony Jean Perez Rios was found with 384 fentanyl pills in two prescription pill bottles inside his apartment. Authorities had executed a search warrant for his home.

Rios and a juvenile male were detained during the search. Police also found 12 fentanyl pills in the coin pocket of the juvenile’s jeans and seized two firearms from the apartment. 

During a police interview with Rios, he reportedly admitted to regularly supplying the juvenile with fentanyl pills.

Rios was arrested and faces charges of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession of a controlled substance, Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a minor, and Possession of Controlled Substance. 

Rios remains in the Hays County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

Authorities have ben warning people, particularly juveniles, about the dangers of fentanyl after four students in Hays CISD died from overdoses. SMPD did not say if these deaths were related to this incident.

