SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a break-in at a Tesla dealership, where a thief stole several key fobs and two Tesla vehicles.

31-year-old Michael Tietz-Briseno was taken into custody Friday and faces four charges related to the burglary, including one charge for narcotics.

A spokesperson for SAPD says police were called to the Tesla showroom at the 23000 block IH 10 West near the Dominion around 11:30 AM Friday. Employees told police that they had arrived that morning to find the doors to the showroom had been shattered.

Employees noticed that one car and three key fobs were missing. Officers set up a quadrant around the area and were able to locate a Tesla left unoccupied nearby at the 4400 block of Walnut Woods.

Police set up surveillance on the vehicle and observed Tietz-Briseno get into the car and drive away. Officers pulled over and apprehended the driver. A spokesperson for SAPD says that Tietz-Briseno had narcotics on him at the time of his arrest.

The suspect told officers that he had acted alone during the break-in.

Police say that during the investigation a second vehicle was discovered half a mile from the Tesla dealership, and it was determined that the car had also been stolen Friday morning.

The two vehicles were 2017 Teslas, valued at over $100,000.

Tietz-Briseno has a criminal history and is currently on parole.

