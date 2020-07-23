x
Luling Police found a woman dead and a man with a gun critically injured early Monday

They found Abel Magellanez Jr., 31, with a firearm and a gunshot wound to the face. They discovered Kailyn Gann, 27, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
SAN ANTONIO — Luling Police say they found a woman shot to death and a man in critical condition early Monday morning.

At around 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 100 block of Locust Ave. They found Abel Magellanez Jr., 31, with a firearm and a gunshot wound to the face. They discovered Kailyn Gann, 27, dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside the home.

Magallanez was airlifted to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and charges are expected to be filed.

This is a developing story.