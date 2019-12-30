SAN ANTONIO — This year, local law enforcement agencies took action to provide resources for active shooter prevention and response.

In May, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar rolled out a program allowing reserve deputies to serve in places of worship, including churches, synagogues and mosques. He announced that it would allow reserve deputies, who donate up to 16 hours of their time each month, to do so in worship spaces.

Many places of worship already have their own security teams, but for those who can't afford it, this is another way to get access. When he announced the program, the Sheriff cited the shooting in Sutherland Springs

BCSO and other local departments -- including the Cibolo Police Department -- also offer free training called "CRASE" - Civilian Response to Active shooter events. They'll teach churches, schools and other local places of worship, groups and organizations techniques to fit their needs. It's preparation everyone hopes they'll never have to use - but law enforcement wants to make sure as many people have the information as possible.

To learn more about BCSO's CRASE training and how to sign up your organization, click here.

To learn more about Cibolo Police Department's training, click here.

