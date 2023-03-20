Two students injured, suspect in custody following shooting at Lamar High School; campus on lockdown, officials say

District officials say two students were injured at the Arlington, Texas, high school on Monday morning. Police say a suspect is in custody.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington ISD officials and local police say Lamar High School is currently on lockdown due to a shooting that happened Monday morning.

A school district official sent out a message about the lockdown at about 7:30 a.m.

The officials said the shooting happened on campus, just outside of the school building.

Two students have been reported injured and are receiving medical care, according to the district. Their conditions are unknown at this time, according to the Arlington Fire Department.

Arlington ISD and police say the scene is secure and that the suspected shooter is in custody.

Officials ask that students, parents and community members avoid the area while the investigation continues.

They say they do not believe there's an active threat to the public. They're keeping the scene clear for authorities to investigate.

Upon the lockdown being cleared, officials say all students and staff inside the building will be sent home for the rest of the day.

This is the first day back to class at Arlington ISD following its spring break last week.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.