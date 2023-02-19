Sheriff: 4 dead, including 3 teen girls, in apparent murder-suicide in Galena Park

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man shot three teenage girls to death before apparently taking his own life following a disturbance.

Example video title will go here for this video

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on 2nd Street near N. Main St. and Clinton Dr.

According to Gonzalez, a man started shooting at several women inside the home following a disturbance. The man shot a 19-year-old woman to death, who Gonzalez said was believed to have been pregnant. He then shot two other women before sexually assaulting a 12-year-old inside the home.

"He then proceeded to sexually assault a 12-year-old that was inside the residence," Gonzalez said. "After that, he told her to go ahead and run from the house...she did so and ran out of the residence without any clothing."

The 12-year-old also managed to grab a 1-year-old inside the house as she ran for help. Gonzalez said that's when Galena Park police arrived and found the three teens shot to death. The man, who's in his late 30s, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Gonzalez, the man had a relationship with the homeowner, who is the mother of the 19-year-old, and wasn't the father of any of the teens he killed. Investigators will continue to piece together the relationships of everyone in the home, but Gonzalez also mentioned the 1-year-old rescued from the home was the child of the 19-year-old who was killed.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old that was assaulted was transported to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

"It's just a tragic situation. It makes no sense, it's all senseless and it's very tragic," Gonzalez said. "But our investigators will try to put all the pieces together and our condolences go out to the victim's families and everyone impacted by this and the entire city as well."

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).