Houston Heights High School: Active shooter hoax revealed through new audio

HOUSTON — Students will return to Heights High School today after a scary situation Tuesday.

Now emergency dispatch audio from Precinct 1 gives a new perspective on how the incident went down from the minutes after the shooting hoax was called in, as well as the law enforcement response.

"Last information, second floor, room 213...an English classroom, 10 students were shot," can be heard clearly in the recording. Dispatchers then relayed the details and raced toward Heights High School as officers received detailed descriptions of not one, but two active shooters.

"Our suspects are a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt and a black jacket, black pants," dispatchers said. "I also have a white male wearing a black shirt, green jacket and blue pants. Unknown their exact location at this time. They have rifles."

As officers arrived, things weren't as they seemed. They went floor to floor in the school clearing rooms but found no shooters and no victims.

Six U.S. Marshals arrived on the north side of the school, according to the dispatchers. Officers in plain clothes also arrived at the same time.

Now Houston Police promise to track down whoever made the fake 911 call. It was one of several calls across the state, including in Waco, that prompted similar responses in Texas on Tuesday.