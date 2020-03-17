SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for two men accused of aggravated robbery at a convenience store.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Circle K on 9675 Culebra Road on the far west side.
Police said the man walked into the store and stole a case of beer and a second man was standing outside the door with a gun.
Both suspects took off in a white Dodge pickup truck, police said.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.
A reward of up to $5,000 be may offered for information leading to arrests.
